David Haye's girlfriend Sian Osborne takes cheeky dig at Una Healy in wake of ‘throuple’

David Haye's girlfriend Sian Osborne has taken what appears to be a cheeky dig at Una Healy after the Saturdays singer broke her silence on their “throuple” in a recent interview.

The model shared a cryptic post on her Instagram featuring snaps with Una and her boyfriend David Haye with the caption: “The Truth Will Set You Free”.

The 32-year-old also used Fleetwood Mac’s track ‘Little Lies’ over a video montage of her and Una together.

David simply commented with an eyes wide open emoji.

The model shared a series of pictures of herself and Una and included one with former professional boxer David from their holiday in Marrakech in January.

It followed Una’s calling out of David in a “revenge” track earlier this week after she broke her silence on her three-way relationship with the boxer.

Una had insisted the only person she was dating was David, although he was simultaneously in a relationship with Sian.

In her latest single called Walk Away, which was released on Thursday, Una revealed her true feelings in lyrics including: “You had me head over heels, thought I'd feel this way about you forever.

“You had my heart in a noose, while you were filling your boots. You want us tied, right at the laces.”

She released the track after explaining that she was “hoodwinked” into forming a three-way relationship with David and Sian.

Asked by Vogue Williams and Joanne McNally on the My Therapist Ghosted Me podcast, what was next for her, Una retorted: “Well I've got a new single coming out on June 1... it's called Walk Away.

The infamous pic of the three together on holidays

The podcast hosts shouted in unison “David Haye” when Una asked: “What does that rhyme with?”

“You see, everything's content at the end of the day, you can always get something out of it,” Joanne replied.

Una added: “The song's called Walk Away, it's very country-pop and I can't wait for it to come out. I'm really excited.”

Speaking earlier on the podcast, Una had explained: “Dating him is the right term because that’s how it was, it wasn’t a throuple.”

The 41-year-old went on to describe her “lovely relationship” with David, and recalled meeting him through celebrity dating app Raya.

Una said she was initially turned off by David after he told her he “didn’t believe the traditional relationship exists anymore”, but after speaking to him every day the pair grew close and started seeing each other casually.

The mother-of-two said: “It wasn’t serious. I was happy enough with it. It was in a romantic capacity. He was very honest that I wasn’t the only woman he was seeing, I was very aware he was seeing other people.

“I knew he was being honest and it’s not like I was being cheated on. I knew he wasn’t husband material, just a bit of fun and I was enjoying it.”

However, David then suggested she meet his on-off girlfriend Sian, as he said they were both “very special” to him.

Una admitted she initially didn’t want to meet Sian, but was concerned people would think David was cheating if their romance became public.

Una recalled thinking: “At least if we’re all pictured together we’re all a happy family, there’s nothing sinister going on.”

“He doesn’t label, he’s never called her [Sian] his girlfriend, he’s open, polyamorous. So I did meet her and she was a really nice girl but there was nothing going on there so it wasn’t a throuple.”

“I wasn’t romantic with her, I don’t really know her,” Una clarified.