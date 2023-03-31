David Haye holidays with girlfriend Sian Osborne after Una Healy’s departure from reported ‘throuple’

The former heavyweight boxer and Sian have now returned to Costa Rica – where the throuple rumours all began

David Haye has jetted off on holiday with his girlfriend Sian Osborne, just weeks after Una Healy was reported to have “taken a step back” from their rumoured throuple.

The former heavyweight boxer and Sian have now returned to Costa Rica – where the throuple rumours all began – though they appear to be alone, while mixing with friends.

It comes after Haye said there was “an unexpected opening in our team” after Una reportedly ended her rumoured ‘throuple’ with the boxer and his girlfriend.

David (42) seemed to poke fun at the Tipperary native’s exit in a cryptic Instagram post.

Suggesting that he was looking for a replacement, he said there was now an “opening” in his team as he posted a snap with girlfriend Sian (35) and three other women while partying at the SXM Festival in Saint Martin in the Caribbean.

“We experienced an unexpected opening in our team, but the invigorating atmosphere at the @sxmfestival ensures that we'll soon have a full roster,” he wrote.

Una confirmed her relationship status in recent weeks, saying: "I am single and raising my two children, just like many other single parents – both men and women – doing a great job. I am a single parent. I don’t like the term single mother as it has negative connotations.”

It has been reported that The Saturdays singer has since decided to “take step back” due to negative attention and comments, a source told OK! Magazine.

“It went from something fun into a big media frenzy and everyone seemed to be talking about it,” they said.

“Una is a private person and decided to take a step back. It all got a bit complicated. She enjoyed herself, but her kids are her main priority and that’s her focus now.”

The source also revealed to OK! Magazine that David is “a bit gutted” about Una’s decision to cut ties, adding that the Tipperary native is “an independent single woman who can do what she wants”.

“Una went through a tough time after her split from Ben, but she’s doing what’s best for her family and walking away. David was like the cat who got the cream and is a bit gutted about the whole thing,” they said.

Meanwhile, David has shared new pictures on his Instagram story, showing himself and Sian together.

He later shared a video of a car full of pals, describing his journey “in the heart of the jungle” where he “nurtured” himself by “consuming the pure bounty of the earth.”

"I have soared like Tarzan, the jungle’s noble ruler, delighting in the boundless potential of a bright and optimistic future,” he added.