David Harbour gets Covid vaccine and tells fans to ‘protect the ones you love’

Stranger Things star David Harbour revealed he has received the Covid vaccine and urged others to do the same so people get “back into those too tightly-seated New York theatres”.

The actor, who is engaged to singer Lily Allen, posed for a photo in a mask and one of the singer’s tour t-shirts, under a sign reading #teamvaccine I got the shot.

Harbour, 45, explained he qualified for a jab due to undisclosed reasons.

He wrote on Instagram: “Protect the ones you love.

“My doc told me I qualified (fortunately?) cause of crap I don’t need to get into.

“You may too. And if you click those state and city websites over and over there are appointments available.

“Do it and let’s get back into those too tightly seated New York theatres and have actors spit all over premium seat priced patrons.

“The internet tells me I will grow calf hooves from my torso, but that may take a few days, I’ll keep you posted.”

Harbour’s announcement comes after Dolly Parton revealed she had received the Moderna jab, which she partly funded.

Others stars to reveal they have been vaccinated include Sir David Attenborough, Jane Fonda and Prue Leith.

