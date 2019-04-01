David Blaine under investigation following sexual assault allegations

Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea confirmed at an unrelated news conference on Monday that the 45-year-old is under investigation, but declined to discuss any details.

He was responding to a report by the Daily Beast website that the New York Police Department had taken statements from two women accusing him of sexual assault.

The report said one of the allegations may fall outside the statute of limitations because it goes back to 1998.

Blaine is known for stunts like being buried underground for seven days without food or water. He also stayed in a glass case suspended 30 feet (nine metres) in the air for 40 days.

