David Blaine denies sexual assault allegations

A publicist for David Blaine has said that the magician denies sexual assault allegations and will cooperate with authorities.

New York police confirmed on Monday that Blaine is under investigation following a Daily Beast report that the department had taken statements from two women accusing him of sexual assault.

The publicist said in a statement on Tuesday that Blaine denies “the accusations that have been reported” and takes the allegations seriously.

It says Blaine intends to cooperate with any investigation.

The Daily Beast website stated that the NYPD had taken statements from two women accusing Blaine of sexual assault.

Citing unnamed sources, the report said one of the alleged victims claims she was attacked by him in his Manhattan apartment in 1998.

Blaine, 45, is known for stunts like being buried underground for seven days without food or water in New York in 1999. He also stayed in a plexiglass case suspended 30ft above the Thames River in London for more than 40 days in 2003.

According to his website, he is to begin a tour of the UK and Ireland in June.

The NYPD said it “takes sexual assault and rape cases extremely seriously, and urges anyone who has been a victim to file a report so we can perform a comprehensive investigation, and offer support and services to survivors”.

Press Association