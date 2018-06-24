Style Celebrity News

Sunday 24 June 2018

David Beckham's sister has split from her boyfriend - six months after the birth of their daughter

Photo: Instagram/ @joannebeckham
Photo: Instagram/ @joannebeckham
David and Victoria Beckham (Ian West/PA)
Former England football captain David Beckham and his wife Victoria (R) pose on the red carpet as they attend the 60th London Evening Standard Theatre Awards 2014 in London on November 30, 2014. AFP PHOTO / JUSTIN TALLIS
David Beckham and Victoria Beckham attend the "Charles James: Beyond Fashion" Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images)
David Beckham. Picture: Instagram
Victoria and David Beckham. Picture: Instagram
David and Victoria Beckham arrive at St George’s Chapel (Chris Radburn/PA)
David and Victoria Beckham arrive at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday May 19, 2018. See PA story ROYAL Wedding. Photo credit should read: Ian West/PA Wire
David Beckham and Victoria Beckham arrive at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday May 19, 2018. See PA story ROYAL Wedding. Photo credit should read: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

Bang Showbiz

David Beckham's sister has split from her boyfriend - six months after the birth of their daughter.

The retired soccer star's sibling Joanne, 32, has reportedly called time on her relationship with 'Big Brother' star Kris Donnelly, with whom she has six-month-old daughter Peggy, after they began "bickering" and are now said to be living separately for the sake of their child.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "Joanne and Kris have had a really tough few months. Looking after a newborn knocked them for six, and dealing with the constant exhaustion and worry put a huge strain on their relationship. They were bickering more and more, and in the end decided to call it quits for the sake of their child.

"They have now unfollowed each other on social media and are focusing on being the best solo parents they can possibly be."

The news of their split will no doubt come as a shock to their friends and family as just after the birth of Peggy, the former hairdresser referred to Kris as the "love of her life."

She took to Instagram to share a picture of the little one lying on top of her and added the caption: "9.12.17 THE DAY OUR LIFE CHANGED FOREVER ... such an amazing feeling starting our own family , the love I have for our little princess Peggy is one that is so unconditional ! I'd never of been able to do it without the love of my life ... @krissydonners you was my strength ! Thank you ... #myfamily (sic)"

💕M Y . L O V E 💕#internationalwomensday

A post shared by Joannebeckham (@joannebeckham) on

Joanne once dated David's former England teammate Jermain Defoe, and his former Manchester United co-star Dwight Yorke, who is the father of Katie Price's son Harvey, 16.

Kris previously starred in 'Big Brother' in 2009 and went on to date fellow contestant Sophie Reade, and later 'Hollyoaks' actress Jorgie Porter.

Online Editors

Style Newsletter

Stay on top of the latest fashion, beauty and celeb gossip in our Style newsletter.

Independent Style

Also in this section