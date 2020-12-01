David Attenborough to receive lifetime achievement award

Sir David Attenborough will receive a lifetime achievement award at the Rose d’Or Awards, organisers have announced.

The beloved broadcaster, 94, will be honoured during a virtual ceremony in recognition of his glittering 60-year career.

The Rose d’Or Awards, established in 1961, celebrate achievement in entertainment programming.

Sir David is one of the most influential broadcasters in British TV history and is known for natural history programmes including The Blue Planet II, Planet Earth II, Dynasties and Seven Worlds One Planet.

He said: “Television has achieved a great thing worldwide, making people everywhere aware of what’s happening to our environment. If I’ve been a part of that and if this is a reward for that, well then, I thank you very much indeed. I’m most grateful.”

Sir David will deliver an acceptance speech during the virtual ceremony on December 9, which will be hosted by comedian Nish Kumar.

Previous winners of Rose d’Or special awards include last year’s lifetime achievement winner Maren Kroymann, the German actress.

Normal People’s Daisy Edgar-Jones will be the inaugural recipient of the Rose d’Or emerging talent award, with Ncuti Gatwa taking home the 2020 performance of the year award for his portrayal of Eric in Netflix’s Sex Education.

The shortlist for the 2020 Rose d’Or Awards was voted for by more than 80 international judges from across the television industry.

It includes entries from every major territory in the world across the 12 categories, according to organisers.

This year the awards will include a category to recognise innovation in the age of Covid-19, with finalists from the UK, US, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands and Belgium.

