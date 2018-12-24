Style Celebrity News

Monday 24 December 2018

David and Victoria Beckham enjoy £30m payout from business empire

David and Victoria Beckham. Photo: PA
David and Victoria Beckham. Photo: PA
Ravender Sembhy

David and Victoria Beckham toasted a bumper payday last year, after banking millions in dividends from their business empire.

Accounts filed over the weekend show that the couple, along with former Spice Girls manager Simon Fuller, sucked £29.9 million (€33.1m) out of Beckham Brand Holdings, which looks after Victoria's fashion sales and David's image rights.

It comprises an £18.8 million (€20.8m) dividend paid out in 2017 and another £11.1 million (€12.3m) pocketed after the year end.

But the firm owned by the ex-England captain and his fashion designer and former Spice Girl wife saw a drop in pre-tax profits from £19.9 million (€22m) to £15.7 million (€17.43). Turnover, however, was up from £47.5 million (€52.7m) to £55.7 million (€61.8m).

As well as the bumper payday for the already wealthy couple, accounts show the difference in success of their respective brands.

Separate filings reveal that Mr Beckham's business, DB Ventures, booked a pre-tax profit of £26.5 million (€29.4m) in the year to December 31.

However, figures out earlier in the month showed that losses at Victoria's luxury fashion label increased by £2 million (€2.22m) as it continued to invest in the business.

The 10-year-old high-end fashion retailer posted a loss of £10.2 million (€11.3m) for 2017 compared with £8.2 million (€9.1m) a year earlier.

Last December, NEO Investment Partners invested £30 million (€33.3m)  in the business to grow the company's digital operations and bricks-and-mortar stores.

The company trades from its website, flagship store in Mayfair, London and in Hong Kong as well as from 400 stockists in more than 50 countries.

Press Association

