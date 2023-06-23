Dara O Briain cancels comedy gig due to flooding

Dara O Briain has cancelled a comedy gig in Bedford after the venue was flooded.

The Irish comedian and former Mock The Week presenter shared a video with his Twitter followers on Thursday showing a deluge in the sound and lighting control room at the Corn Exchange.

O Briain, 51, made the announcement less than an hour before the show on his So, Where Were We? tour was due to start at 8pm.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

He wrote: “Bedford! This was the sound and lighting control room in the Corn Exchange about 15 minutes ago, so we’ve had to cancel the show tonight.

“We will try to re-arrange so keep in touch with the venue!”

The comedian, who previously had to cancel a performance in Woking when the Icelandic volcano Eyjafjallajokull erupted in 2010, said his latest gig had been sold out.

Staff at Bedford Corn Exchange, a Grade II-listed building, wrote on Facebook: “Due to extensive flooding of the venue we have had to sadly cancel the Dara O Briain show this evening.

“All customers will receive information in due course regarding a reschedule date.

“We are very sorry for the inconvenience regarding this unfortunate incident.”

Topical panel show Mock The Week was on air for 17 years and 21 series, and the last regular episode was broadcast in October.