Danny O'Donoghue's girlfriend Anne de Paula sizzles in 'empowering' Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue

This year's Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue has been released to the usual fanfare, with the usual crop of supermodels featuring among its pages.

This year's Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue has been released to the usual fanfare, with the usual crop of supermodels featuring among its pages.

And while this year, like most years, doesn't feature any familiar Irish faces, we did spot Anne de Paula, the Brazilian model who has been dating The Script frontman Danny O'Donoghue for nearly four years. Anne made her debut in the magazine in 2017 and landed another spread this year alongside Kate Upton, Barbara Palvin and Ashley Graham.

💦 @si_swimsuit @josie_clough A post shared by ANNE DE PAULA (@annedepaula_) on Feb 13, 2018 at 2:44pm PST

Danny revealed in December that Anne has embraced the Brazilian community in Dublin when she visits, telling the Irish Mirror she has "lots of mats here". In recent years, the magazine has tried to involve towards exclusivity - not only does it now feature plus-size models, but 2018 has been billed as its 'Empowerment Issue'. A number of high profile athletes and models who have previously graced its pages, like Robyn Lawley and Hunter McGrady joined in the project, all posing nude while strategically covering themselves, with hopeful messages painted on their bodies.

The most notable star is American gymnast Aly Raisman, who delivered a powerful statement against former US gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar during his sex abuse sentencing in January. Raisman features in the In Her Own Words segment, with 'Women do not have to be modest to be respected" as her message. She told the magazine that she viewed the project empowering and was happy to share her story and pride at being a survivor of sexual abuse.

"I believe that everyone is a survivor of something. Often times, we feel pressure to keep things in, and being a part of the social media age, we sometimes want to act like everything is perfect," she said. "I want to help change the conversation where we encourage people to trust themselves and use their voice. I encourage anyone out there to remember that you deserve to feel safe, everyone has a story, and everyone deserves to be heard."

On social media, the 23-year-old emphasised her point, saying: "Everyone should feel comfortable expressing themselves however makes them happy. Women can be intelligent, fierce, sexy, powerful, strong, advocate for change while wearing what makes them feel best. The time where women are taught to be ashamed of their bodies is OVER. "The female body is beautiful and we should all be proud of who we are, inside and out."

Online Editors