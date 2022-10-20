Daniel O’Donnell joins TikTok: ‘Who’d have thought it?’

Daniel O'Donnell in his 2021 tropical music video for 'Down at The Lah De Dah'

Irish country star Daniel O’Donnell has joined the world of TikTok, much to many of his fans’ delight.

Posting to the micro-blogging app on Tuesday, the 60-year-old wrote that viewers can “expect more content from me soon” and said: “Hello there, I’m Daniel O’Donnell and I’m delighted to welcome you to my TikTok channel.

"Imagine?” he adds. “Me on TikTok? Who’d have thought it?"

Almost 3,000 supporters took to the comments section to share their love for the country crooner’s appearance on the popular social media app.

One person wrote: “The king has arrived”.

Serena Terry, aka TikTok superstar and Derry native Mammy Banter also commented, writing: “There he is...”

The clip has so far been viewed almost 600,000 times and has been shared by almost 6,000 users.

Mr O’Donnell’s new single, ‘I Wish You Well’ will be released on November 4 and he is also set to show the world his acting skills, with a debut lead role in an Irish short film; ‘Night Of The Daniels’, a YouTube video which will be unveiled on October 28 for Halloween.