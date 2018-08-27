Dancing With The Stars champions Jake Carter and Karen Byrne admit they're dating

They had sizzling chemistry on last year’s Dancing With The Stars, strutting their way to the final where they lifted the Glitterball trophy.

Now it looks like things are heating up off-screen after it was revealed that singer Jake Carter and his professional dancer partner Karen Byrne are now more than friends.

However, while Jake confirmed that the pair are dating, he insisted that it was still very early days and they’re taking things slowly.

“While we have been out on a few dates together over the past few weeks, we’re not rushing into a full-on relationship,” Jake (20) told the Sunday World.

“We’re both young and it’s a long life. It’s nothing too serious at the moment.

“We both get on really well and enjoy each other’s company, but we only get time together occasionally as we both lead busy lives.”

Karen (25), from Ballyfermot, split up from Polish dancer Wojtek Potaszkin a few months ago after four years together.

However, the couple have remained friends and still run the Karen and Wojtek School of Dance, where they give ballroom and Latin classes.

Karen shot to fame here when she partnered RTE sports presenter Des Cahill on the first series of the show.

Although she’s a few years older than Jake, the singer said age was not an issue for either of them.

“The age difference doesn’t come into it,” he said.

“At the end of the day we are both young people living our lives and we enjoy each other’s company. That’s the main thing.”

Karen previously admitted that she found Jake “very attractive”.

“I’m not going to lie, he’s gorgeous and everyone looks at him and says the same thing,” she said.

Jake, who lives in Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh, moved to Ireland a couple of years ago to build his

career following the succ-ess of his brother, Nathan.

Since winning the show, Jake and Karen have been in demand for dance performances at corporate events around the country.

