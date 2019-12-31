Dancing for joy: Dundalk star Dane Massey ties the knot with sweetheart Lisa Watson
League of Ireland star Dane Massey has married his long-time girlfriend, Irish dancer Lisa Watson.
Dubliner Massey (31), a left back who plays with Dundalk having previously come up through the ranks at Bray Wanderers, tied the knot with Ms Watson at the Cathedral of Saint Patrick and Saint Felim in Cavan town yesterday.
And among the guests of honour at the well-attended event were Ireland U21 coach Stephen Kenny, who first brought Massey to the Lilywhites in 2012.
His teammates Gary Rogers, Andy Boyle and Brian Gartland were also all there for the big day, along with goalkeeping coach Steven Williams.
It tops off an exciting 18 months for the couple, who welcomed their first child, Georgia, in September last year.
Less than two months later Massey, who is originally from Knocklyon, famously beamed with fatherly joy as he posed with Georgia and the FAI Cup on the night Dundalk beat Cork City to the title at Lansdowne Road.
It meant a double for Massey and the team, who won that year's league title as well.
They also secured a second league title in a row this year and were runners up in the cup.
Irish Independent