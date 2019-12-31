Dancing for joy: Dundalk star Dane Massey ties the knot with sweetheart Lisa Watson

Dubliner Massey (31), a left back who plays with Dundalk having previously come up through the ranks at Bray Wanderers, tied the knot with Ms Watson at the Cathedral of Saint Patrick and Saint Felim in Cavan town yesterday.

And among the guests of honour at the well-attended event were Ireland U21 coach Stephen Kenny, who first brought Massey to the Lilywhites in 2012.

His teammates Gary Rogers, Andy Boyle and Brian Gartland were also all there for the big day, along with goalkeeping coach Steven Williams.

