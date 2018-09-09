Musician Damien Dempsey has revealed he "wouldn't be able to have kids" because of financial limitations.

Damien Dempsey can't afford to have children: 'I'd have to give up music and get a nine to five job'

The 43-year-old singer said he would have to quit music as his full-time occupation and hang up his guitar in favour of a more steady job in order to support his potential family financially and also have the support of a wife. When asked if he wanted a family, he responded by saying

"I wouldn’t be able to have kids at the moment to tell you the truth. It’s a precarious old life the music, it wouldn’t be that good financially," he said on RTE's Who Do You Think You Are?

Dempsey expanded by saying that the only worthwhile money comes from live shows, which are not regular enough to sustain a guaranteed annual income. In particular, the rising cost of rents are "pushing all the artists out of the city", he argued

“The only money you make is from live shows. Maybe if I was in a better financial position down the road, if I had a wife and kids now I’d have to give up music and get a nine to five job like lots of my peers.

"Some very talented people have had to settle down and get a nine to five or leave Ireland as they can’t afford to play music any more."

Damien Dempsey performing at Shane MacGowan's 60th Birthday Celebration Concert at the National Concert Hall. Picture: Steve Humphreys

On the programme, which traces celebrities' ancestry, he described the "enlightening" experience of learning about his family tree, in particular his ancestors in the late 19th century who worked in cotton mills.

"It’s a barrel of laughs. It’s industrial schools and workhouses, cabin ships and child labour and suicide and alcoholism, so it’s great craic. It’s a fairly rough aul history to be honest and a lot of poverty," he explained.

“There was a lot I didn’t know. To get a historian in to tell me the real story was very enlightening.”

Damien Dempsey. Picture: Gerry Mooney

