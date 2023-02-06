| 9.3°C Dublin

Dame Julie Andrews teams up with daughter for new picture book

The Enchanted Symphony was inspired by an unusual performance in Barcelona.

This cover image (Abrams via AP)

This cover image (Abrams via AP)

By AP Reporters

An unusual musical performance in Spain has been credited with inspiring the latest picture book collaboration between Dame Julie Andrews and her daughter Emma Walton Hamilton.

Dame Julie and Walton Hamilton said they thought of their forthcoming book, The Enchanted Symphony, during the first year of the pandemic, after they attended Concert For The Biocene, in which a string quartet played in front of thousands of plants – one for each seat at Barcelona’s Gran Teatre del Liceu.

