Dame Joan Collins in pictures as she turns 90

Dame Joan Collins made her stage debut at the age of nine and has been a consummate performer ever since.

As she marks her 90th birthday, we look back at the actress over the decades, from her role as vengeful schemer Alexis Carrington Colby in the soap Dynasty, to her book signings and brushes with royalty.

Preparing for filming at the Endell Street Baths in Holborn, London, in 1951 (PA)

At the premiere of The Robe in 1953 (PA)

With her children Sasha and Tara at London Airport in 1966 (PA)

With her sister Jackie Collins (right) and niece Tracy Austin in 1962 (PA)

Meeting Queen Elizabeth II backstage following the Royal Variety Performance at the Theatre Royal, Drury Lane, in 1985 (PA)

Arriving at Heathrow in 1988 (PA)

Launching her book Too Damn Famous in Harrods in 1995 (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

On stage in Over The Moon at the Old Vic in 2001 (Myung Jung Kim/PA)

Launching a campaign to encourage people to visit the countryside in 2002 (Sean Dempsey/PA)

With her husband Percy Gibson at the Gangs Of New York premiere in London in 2003 (Ian West/PA)

Arriving at a Christopher Kane fashion show in 2009 (Yui Mok/PA)