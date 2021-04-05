Dame Helen Mirren reveals she had a ‘bit of a meeting’ with a bear in Nevada

Helen Mirren in this screen grab from the 27th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., April 4, 2021.

Dame Helen Mirren revealed she had a “bit of a meeting” with a bear in Nevada.

The Oscar-winning actress, 75, appeared as a presenter during the Screen Actors Guild Awards and shared some anecdotes about her life in the US.

Dame Helen said she has “got into nature big time” with film director husband Taylor Hackford and revealed she confronted a bear.

“I did have a bit of a meeting with a bear,” the star said during the virtual ceremony.

“I was so excited to see a bear, but then, of course, you can’t allow bears to get too familiar with human beings because they are wild animals. So, I chased him away.”

He was a “smaller bear”, according to Dame Helen and she was easily able to move him on.

According to the actress, she said: “You naughty bear, go on. Off you go.”

Dame Helen also joked the awards she won over a glittering career have been having a “steamy affair”.

She won an Oscar for The Queen and has three SAG Awards.

Dame Helen said: “My theory is that my SAG Award is having a very, very steamy affair with my Oscar. I catch them together and I swear to God that I haven’t put them together.”

She also delivered blunt advice to young actors.

Dame Helen said: “Be on time and don’t be an arsehole.”

Online Editors