Dakota Johnson denies she's expecting a baby boy with boyfriend Chris Martin

The 29-year-old Hollywood star was reported to be expecting a son with her partner of over a year after pictures were taken depicting what appeared to be several stars turning up for a gender reveal party on Sunday, where a blue set of balloon were released into the sky.

However, a representative for the ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ star has now told ‘Entertainment Tonight’ that wasn’t the case, and the balloons and guests - including Dakota’s parents Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson - were simply part of a birthday party, to celebrate Dakota’s birthday on October 4.

TMZ had originally reported that Dakota and 41-year-old Chris - who already has daughter Apple, 14, and son Moses, 12, with his former wife Gwyneth Paltrow - had invited Dakota’s parents, along with stars including Sean Penn and Julia Roberts, to the bash where they let off blue balloons to signify they were expecting a baby boy.

Actress Dakota Johnson arrives for the premiere Of 20th Century FOX's Bad Time at the El Royale at the TCL Chinese Theater i Hollywood, California on September 22, 2018. (Photo by Mark RALSTON / AFP)

Previously, 'Suspiria' actress Dakota played coy about her romance with the 'Viva La Vida' hitmaker, but said she was "happy".

She said: "I'm not going to talk about it. But I am very happy."

And whilst they might be doing what they can to keep their relationship out of the spotlight, Dakota's parents are more than happy to gush about their daughter's beau.

Melanie said in May: "I adore him! But she is very private about her life and I respect that."

Whilst Don gave his support for Chris when he said: "He's a lovely guy. I've met him and you want your kids happy, no matter what shape it takes.

"That's the goal, that's the key. He's a very talented and gifted musician. I've seen them in a concert at a small venue called the Troubadour in Los Angeles when they were first coming out and that was a memorable moment.

Coldplay’s Chris Martin (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

"I knew right then he'd be good for her. I said 'Oh you know, that man has got something going on'."

