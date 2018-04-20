Cynthia Nixon would be right for New York governor, says Sarah Jessica Parker

Independent.ie

Cynthia Nixon’s quest to be the governor of New York state has been backed by her former Sex And The City co-star Sarah Jessica Parker.

