Cynthia Nixon has failed in her bid to become the governor of New York.

Cynthia Nixon fails in bid to become governor of New York

The former Sex And The City actress, who played Miranda Hobbes in the hit show, was defeated by the incumbent Andrew Cuomo, who won the Democratic Party nomination for a third term.

In the weeks leading up to the vote, Mr Cuomo held a commanding lead in the polls and Nixon was unable to spring an upset in Thursday’s primary.

Cynthia Nixon has failed in her bid to become the governor of New York (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

Nixon, who was hoping to cross the well-trodden path between showbusiness and political office, had run on a progressive platform to the left of her rival.

Her policies included legalising marijuana and abolishing ICE, a federal body in charge of identifying and removing undocumented immigrants throughout the US.

Mr Cuomo, whose father, Mario, was also governor of New York, had far greater financial resources than his rival and dismissed Nixon as inexperienced.

Nixon, 52, had received endorsements from fellow celebrities, including her Sex And The City co-star Sarah Jessica Parker.

In the hours before the polls closed, Nixon received two further celebrity endorsements, with the rapper Cardi B and actress Lena Dunham urging their fans to vote for her.

Mr Cuomo, 60, will face Republican candidate Marc Molinaro and independent Stephanie Miner during November’s election.

Press Association