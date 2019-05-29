Holly Carpenter has tipped Curtis Pritchard as the one to watch in Love Island, which returns to our screens next week.

'Curtis will just love blonde surfer girl Lucie on Love Island,' says DWTS partner Holly Carpenter

The Dancing With The Stars professional was partnered with the former Miss Ireland in this year's show before an unprovoked nightclub attack forced him to withdraw with a knee injury.

However, the 23-year-old pro dancer is clearly back to his physical best after fighting off thousands of hopefuls to land a coveted place in the Majorcan villa.

"I'm already a huge fan of Love Island," said 27-year-old Holly, "but I'm even more excited now that Curtis is going into the villa.

Curtis Pritchard and Holly Carpenter

"The DWTS Whatsapp group has been hopping. We're all dying to watch the new show and support him."

Holly reckons that surfer girl Lucie Donlon is made for Curtis, who previously dated fellow DWTS dancer, Emily Barker.

Curtis Pritchard.

"If I was to guess which girl he might fancy out of the ones that have been revealed so far, it would be Lucie," said Holly.

"I think blondes are very much his type. He would also be attracted to her because she is fit and active."

Holly said there were a "few clues" that he may have been in talks with Love Island producers as far back as January, so she was "not too surprised" that he is featuring on the show.

"Curtis is a really fun person to be around and I'm sure he'll have everyone up learning salsa moves in no time," she said.

"He's pretty competitive, so I know he'll want to do well on the show.

"I really hope it works out well for him.

"If viewers at home get his quirky sense of humour, I think he could go all the way."

In his pre-show interview, Curtis described his ideal woman as being "blonde, with an athletic body, not too fake and somebody that respects themselves".

He also admitted that he has cheated before, but says that he will be loyal in the villa.

Love Island returns to our screens on Virgin Media 2 on Monday at 9pm.

