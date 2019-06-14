Style Celebrity News

Friday 14 June 2019

Cuba Gooding Jr pleads not guilty to sex abuse charge

The actor’s next court date is later this month.

Actor Cuba Gooding Jr being led by police officers in New York (Mark Lennihan/AP)
By Associated Press Reporter

Cuba Gooding Jr has pleaded not guilty to forcible touching and sexual abuse after a woman accused the actor of groping her at a New York City night spot.

The 51-year-old Jerry Maguire star was arraigned on Thursday after turning himself in to police.

He smiled as he entered the courtroom wearing a dark blue suit and led by a pair of detectives.

ipanews_91348a9d-a2c0-44e7-a0f9-24a549987123_embedded243516265
Cuba Gooding Jr leaves the court in New York (Frank Franklin II/AP)

A 29-year-old woman told police Gooding grabbed her breast while he was intoxicated on Sunday night at the Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge.

Gooding’s lawyer, Mark Heller, said security video will exonerate the actor.

Gooding’s next court date is June 26.

