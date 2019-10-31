Style Celebrity News

Cuba Gooding Jr pleads not guilty to new misconduct claim

The actor appeared in court in New York City.

Cuba Gooding Jr appears in court in New York (Alec Tabak/New York Daily News via AP)
By Associated Press Reporter

Cuba Gooding Jr has pleaded not guilty to an indictment that includes allegations from a new accuser in his New York City sexual misconduct case.

Prosecutors at Thursday’s hearing said they have also heard from several more women who could give evidence about their claims against the 51-year-old actor.

Cuba Gooding Jr arrives to court in New York (Seth Wenig/AP)

Gooding’s criminal case now includes allegations from three women, growing in recent weeks from a lone allegation that led to his arrest in June.

Details of the new allegations were not immediately available.

Gooding’s lawyers argued the indictment and accompanying paperwork do not specify any wrongdoing in that alleged encounter.

Gooding has denied all allegations of wrongdoing.

