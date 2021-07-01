Cristiano Ronaldo tops Instagram’s rich list and can charge up to €1.3m per sponsored post

He is usually associated with topping goalscorer tables but Cristiano Ronaldo has now topped Instagram's Rich List for the first time.

This means the Portugal and Juventus supremo can charge more than any other person on earth for a sponsored post.

This is Ronaldo’s first time topping the list, which debuted in 2017. He recently grabbed headlines at Euro 2020 when removing two Coca Cola bottles from the table in front of him before a press conference began.

He then held aloft a bottle of water and said, “Agua” indicating his preference to drink water.

Ronaldo, who has over 308m followers on the social media platform, can charge advertisers €1.35m per sponsored post, according to Hopper HQ, a social media marketing firm.

The former Man United and Real Madrid winger beat off competition from Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Ariana Grande in second and third. Both can command a fee of roughly €1.25m per post and have 250m and 248m followers, respectively.

Kylie Jenner, Selena Gomez and Kim Kardashian rank fourth, fifth and sixth while Leo Messi ranks seventh. He is the only other sportstar in the top 10 with Neymar the third-highest sporting figure in 16th.

Beyonce in eighth, Justin Bieber in ninth and Kendall Jenner complete the top 10, which features six women.

"As Covid-19 continues to impact all our lives, it appears that Instagram is the one of the few places not negatively impacted by the pandemic, and with people using the app more than ever before, some could say it was inevitable earnings would peak this year," said Mike Bandar, co-founder of Hopper HQ.

"It was great to see Cristiano Ronaldo take the number one spot this year after steadily ranking within the top five throughout the list's history.

"With the Euros this year and a few controversial marketing moves over the last couple of weeks, the football royalty's presence has skyrocketed."



