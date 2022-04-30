Cristiano Ronaldo shares moving image of baby daughter after death of son

Cristiano Ronaldo has shared a moving image of his baby daughter less than a fortnight after the tragic loss of his son.

The footballer and his partner Georgina Rodriguez were expecting twins but only their daughter survived delivery.

The Manchester United forward has now taken to Instagram to post a cute image of him cradling her in his arms.

The picture, which shows Ronaldo sitting on a sofa with his baby, is captioned: “"Forever Love…".

It comes just weeks after the athlete told of his heartache following the death of his newborn son.

“It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away,” a post on the Manchester United star’s Instagram page read at the time.

“It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel.

“Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness.”

Ronaldo, 37, and Miss Rodriguez, 28, paid tribute to their “angel” baby boy, saying “we will always love you”.

“We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support,’ the couple said. “We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time.”

The couple already have four-year-old daughter Alana Martina, who was born in November 2017.

Ronaldo is also father to Cristiano Jr, 11, whose mother’s identity has been kept secret.

United’s top scorer is also father to twins Mateo and Eva, four, who were reportedly born via a surrogate in 2017.

© Evening Standard