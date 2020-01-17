Cressida Bonas gives a masterclass in handling awkward questions about ex Prince Harry

After nearly six years of her name being prefaced with 'Prince Harry's ex', Cressida Bonas knows how to navigate an interview.

After nearly six years of her name being prefaced with 'Prince Harry's ex', Cressida Bonas knows how to navigate an interview.

The actress (30) dated Harry from 2012 to 2014 and their much-documented split was reportedly because of her struggles with life in the royal fishbowll. Although she has swapped one fame game for another with her Hollywood career, she is in the driver's seat when it comes to her current position and isn't subject to the same intense scrutiny she was during her royal relationship.

But the unwavering interest in Harry and wife Meghan Markle's decision to leave their roles as senior royals and move to Canada coupled with Cressida's new starring role in upcoming ITV drama White House Farm means a renewed interest in the chapter of her romantic life she thought was closed for good.

In an interview with ES Magazine, Bonas was expectedly asked about her thoughts about the Sussexes decision - not only does she have unique insight thanks to her time spent at Kensington Palace, but maintained a close friendship with her ex-boyfriend and attended his 2018 wedding.

Cressida Bonas arrives at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle before the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle (Photo by Ian West - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

She said she finds it "strange" that she is still asked about the prince and would prefer to stay out of it, "out of respect".

"I wouldn't take a position on that because it would be a headline. I want to talk about my work," she told the magazine.

"What's the expression? How would I feel if the shoe was on the other foot and it was an ex talking about me? It feels like a long time ago, so when it comes up it feels strange because I'm in a very different place now - I'm getting married, I've learned a lot. I'm much more comfortable in my own skin. I'm growing.'

Bonas, a classically trained dancer, is engaged to Harry Wentworth-Stanley, a property developer whom she first dated at university and reunited with in 2014 after she split with the xxth in line to the throne.

She said it has been "very hard" to be taken seriously as an actress because her famous past relationship overshadows her efforts.

"No one likes to be labelled, no matter what it is about or where they come from. The hurdles and barriers for me are when I'm trying to do my work and people want to talk about him," Cressida explained.

Cressida Bonas and new fiancé Harry Wentworth-Stanley. Picture: Instagram

"I work very hard and love what I do - I just want to continue. But it is still something I have to contend with. It is what it is. People will perhaps always ask me about it."

She has long-standing royal relationships and is close friends with Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice, and singer Ellie Goulding, and has had ample opportunity to take notes for her own upcoming wedding, which will be on a smaller scale than her A-list friends.

"I am not the most organised person -- I won't have those graphs that some brides do. I won't have a huge wedding, that's not really us.

"We aren't traditional people, even though Harry proposed in a traditional way - I've never thought about how someone would propose to me. And I don't want a meringue dress. People look beautiful in them but I don't think I would."

Bonas is well versed in the art of tactfully answering interview questions about her high profile past relationship, but in 2017, she said it was "incredibly frustrating" to constantly be described by her former relationship.

"Yeah, I think it’s that thing of being pigeonholed," she told the BBC's Woman's Hour. "Especially in this country, I find people are very quick to put you in a box or put you in a corner and think ‘oh well you’re that so you must be that."

"It’s incredibly frustrating, especially in the industry that I’m in. But, you know, it is the way it is. It’s about making a stand. Saying no, this is who I am and this is what I want to do."

Online Editors