'Covid has meant no dates for me', says South Westerlies star Kevin Ryan

DUBLINER Kevin Ryan may have been married to Michelle Pfeiffer's sister Dedee and played a lovelorn toyboy in The South Westerlies, but he is wary of dating anyone new.

"I'm happily single, but Covid wouldn't exactly be the most practical time to meet someone," the Los Angeles-based actor said.

"Everyone wants to avoid each other right now, which I'm sure makes the dating game a little difficult."

Kevin (36), who grew up in Ballinteer, was married to mum-of-two Dedee (56) for three years before they divorced in 2012.

He plays radio DJ Callum in the west Cork-set series being shown on RTÉ on Sunday nights.

Like most actors, his work schedule has been thrown into chaos.

"Covid has been interesting, to say the least, out in Los Angeles.

Riots

"Within this period we've had civil and political unrest along with protests, riots, heatwaves and wildfires," he said.

"I live extremely close to where the riots and looting took place and had to close the windows at one point as I had tear gas coming in through them.

"I was attracted to playing Callum as I respect his ambition to 'do the right thing'.

"Feeling isolated within the confines of Carr- igeen and its people created an intriguing conflict, especially with his father, Big Mike [Patrick Bergin], which I felt would be challenging in its own way to play.

"So I guess when Kate, who's Orla Brady's character, comes into town and is on the same page as Callum, teaming up with her was an exciting chapter in his life that read excellently.

There was also the added bonus of playing opposite Patrick Bergin.

"Having Patrick play my dad was incredible as he's a dear friend," Kevin said.

"I've worked on two projects now with him and have been friends for many years. You learn something from him each day.

"We've had people come up to us before, asking if I was his child, when we've been out. It's kind of hilarious to play his son."

The South Westerlies is on RTÉ One on Sunday at 9.30pm

