Style Celebrity News

Thursday 22 February 2018

Courteney Cox steps out to support Irish rocker fiancé Johnny McDaid at the Brits

Courtney Cox and Johnny McDaid arrive at the Brit Awards at the O2 Arena in London, Britain, February 21, 2018. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Courtney Cox and Johnny McDaid arrive at the Brit Awards at the O2 Arena in London, Britain, February 21, 2018. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Courtney Cox and Johnny McDaid arrive at the Brit Awards at the O2 Arena in London, Britain, February 21, 2018. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Johnny McDaid (L) and Courteney Cox attend The BRIT Awards 2018 held at The O2 Arena on February 21, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)
Johnny McDaid (L) and Courteney Cox attend The BRIT Awards 2018 held at The O2 Arena on February 21, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)
British singer Johnny McDaid (L) and partner US actress Courteney Cox pose on the red carpet on arrival for the BRIT Awards 2018 in London on February 21, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Tolga AKMEN
British singer Johnny McDaid (L) and partner US actress Courteney Cox pose on the red carpet on arrival for the BRIT Awards 2018 in London on February 21, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Tolga AKMEN
Brit Awards 2018 – Arrivals – London
Friends star Courteney Cox attended (Ian West/PA)
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Independent.ie Newsdesk

Courteney Cox made a surprise appearance at the Brits with her Irish rocker fiancé Johnny McDaid.

The 53-year-old actress walked the red carpet alongside her long-term love, whom she reunited with in 2016 after a brief four month split, at London's O2 Arena on Wednesday night. She was notably more xxx dressed than other guests, wearing a pair of ripped denim jeans, a black t-shirt and black blazer to the event, coordinating with her other half.

Johnny McDaid (L) and Courteney Cox attend The BRIT Awards 2018 held at The O2 Arena on February 21, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)
Johnny McDaid (L) and Courteney Cox attend The BRIT Awards 2018 held at The O2 Arena on February 21, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)

Cox and McDaid flew out to Los Angeles last week and have spent the last few days in London, where they also have a home.

Both have been vocal in their appreciation for one another and McDaid said he appreciated his fiancée more after their time apart.

"I don’t know if you can put a label on what makes us work, but I know that I’ve never loved like I love this woman, so if that’s enough, then that's enough," he told People.

The Scream star has been back in the headlines again in recent weeks as her best friend, both onscreen in Friends and off, Jennifer Aniston announced her separation from husband Justin Theroux on Valentine's Day.

Courtney Cox and Johnny McDaid arrive at the Brit Awards at the O2 Arena in London, Britain, February 21, 2018. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Courtney Cox and Johnny McDaid arrive at the Brit Awards at the O2 Arena in London, Britain, February 21, 2018. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Online Editors

Promoted Links

Related Content

Style Newsletter

Stay on top of the latest fashion, beauty and celeb gossip in our Style newsletter.

Promoted Links

Independent Style

Also in this section