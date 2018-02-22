Courteney Cox steps out to support Irish rocker fiancé Johnny McDaid at the Brits
Courteney Cox made a surprise appearance at the Brits with her Irish rocker fiancé Johnny McDaid.
The 53-year-old actress walked the red carpet alongside her long-term love, whom she reunited with in 2016 after a brief four month split, at London's O2 Arena on Wednesday night. She was notably more xxx dressed than other guests, wearing a pair of ripped denim jeans, a black t-shirt and black blazer to the event, coordinating with her other half.
Cox and McDaid flew out to Los Angeles last week and have spent the last few days in London, where they also have a home.
Both have been vocal in their appreciation for one another and McDaid said he appreciated his fiancée more after their time apart.
"I don’t know if you can put a label on what makes us work, but I know that I’ve never loved like I love this woman, so if that’s enough, then that's enough," he told People.
The Scream star has been back in the headlines again in recent weeks as her best friend, both onscreen in Friends and off, Jennifer Aniston announced her separation from husband Justin Theroux on Valentine's Day.
