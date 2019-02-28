Courteney Cox shares throwback picture with fellow Friends star Lisa Kudrow

Courteney Cox shared a throwback picture with her and fellow Friends star Lisa Kudrow.

Cox, who played Monica Geller, and Kudrow, who played Phoebe Buffay, were mainstays on the beloved sitcom, which aired for 10 years from 1994.

They starred alongside David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry, Matt Le Blanc and Jennifer Aniston.

On Thursday, Cox, 54, posted a flackback picture of her and Kudrow, 55, showing the pair at the beach.

She captioned the picture: “Is that you?” What Lisa K said when I showed her this pic.”

Friends is one of the most viewed sitcoms in television history and follows the fortunes of a group of 20-somethings in New York City.

Despite coming to an end in 2004, fans still call for a reunion while last year a Netflix plan to pull the show from their service caused a huge outcry, causing the company to backtrack.

Press Association