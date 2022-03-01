Courteney Cox says she sold her house because it was haunted by a ghost

Courteney Cox attends the premiere of Shining Vale in Hollywood on Monday. Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty.

Courteney Cox has shared a bizarre story about a supernatural experience that prompted her to sell her house.

The Friends actor appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday to promote the upcoming horror-comedy series Shining Vale.

With Cox’s programme involving a house with a frightening history, host Jimmy Kimmel asked her if she’d had her own experience with ghosts.

“I have had one,” she confirmed, before describing a former home she owned in Laurel Canyon, Los Angeles.

Before it was hers, the house belonged to burlesque performer Gypsy Rose Lee, and then Carole King. Cox explained that when King came to visit one day, the singer and songwriter gave her some insight into the house’s past.

“She said there had been a divorce that was really ugly, and there was a ghost in the house,” Cox told Kimmel. “And I was like, ‘Yeah, whatever.’

“But other people who had stayed there with me, like friends of mine, said they felt an encounter with a woman who was sitting on the edge of the bed.”

Despite these comments, Cox still didn’t take the possibility of a spirit in her house seriously.

However, she changed her mind after some words with a delivery driver.

Cox said: “I was at the house one day not being a believer. And the doorbell rang, it was a UPS guy or something. And I opened the door and he said, ‘Do you know this house is haunted?’

“And I go, ‘Yeah, why? Why do you think that?’ And he goes, ‘Because there is someone standing behind you’.”

In response, Cox said her mind was changed on the house forever: “I was like, ‘Let’s sell.’ I couldn’t sleep there alone ever again.”

When Kimmel asked if she really sold the house because of the delivery driver, she agreed.

“You don’t think of it the same way,” Cox reasoned. “You start seeing things.”