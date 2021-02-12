Courteney Cox reveals her nickname for Jennifer Aniston in birthday tribute

Courteney Cox wished Jennifer Aniston a happy 52nd birthday – and revealed her unusual nickname for her former Friends co-star (Ian West/PA)

Courteney Cox wished Jennifer Aniston a happy 52nd birthday – and revealed her unusual nickname for her former Friends co-star.

The actress shared two throwback pictures of the pair together, including a touching snap of them cuddling Cox’s daughter Coco, who is Aniston’s godchild.

Cox, who played Monica Geller on Friends, wrote in the caption: “Happy Birthday Jenny Louise!

“We’ve known each other so long I don’t even remember why I call you that.”

The 56-year-old added: “I love you !”

Cox was not the only Friends star who sent Aniston, who played Rachel Green, a birthday message.

Reese Witherspoon guest starred as Aniston’s on-screen sister and appears alongside her in Apple TV+ drama The Morning Show.

In her birthday tribute, the Oscar-winning actress said: “Happy birthday to my #morningshow co-host! From Green sisters to news anchors, we always manage to find time to talk and laugh about every topic under the sun.

“Just one of the many reasons why I feel so lucky to know you on and off the screen. Celebrating you today, my hysterical / loving / talented friend!”

Actor Justin Theroux, Aniston’s ex-husband, also shared a birthday message for the actress, writing a “(heart emoji) u B!”

PA Media