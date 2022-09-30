Courteney Cox posts hilarious tribute to Snow Patrol’s Johnny McDaid on their anniversary

Courteney Cox has posted a hilarious tribute to her Snow Patrol star partner Johnny McDaid to celebrate their nine-year anniversary.

Poking fun at their “long distance love,” the actress caught fans by surprise when, at the end of her gushing speech to McDaid in an Instagram post, the camera panned to a TV playing a Snow Patrol gig.

"What a lovely nine year anniversary we’ve had,” she began. “It’s been the most special time and I love the flowers.”

“It’s so sweet, they’re gorgeous,” she glowed. “And just to be this connected and this intimate.”

Suddenly the camera turns to show McDaid on screen performing to a crowd of fans somewhere across the world.

"He looked at me!” the Friends star says.

Fans loved Courteney’s take on how the celeb couple make their relationship work.

"Long distance love!” she captioned the post.

Courteney and Johnny began dating it 2013 but split just two years later, breaking off their engagement.

Video of the Day

A few months on, they reunited and have been together ever since, though don’t see marriage being on the cards again.

"Isn't that strange?” Courteney said on the Ellen DeGeneres show. “We broke off our engagement and he moved to England, then we got back together, and it’s actually better than it was before. Everything is better.”

Courteney met her Northern Irish partner through singer/songwriting legend Ed Sheeran, who invited the boys of Snow Patrol and Taylor Swift to a party at the actress’s house.

Comedian Sacha Baron Cohen, actress Isla Fisher and fellow Friends star Jennifer Aniston were also there to witness the couple meeting.

"I remember seeing Johnny and going, ‘Oh wow, he’s really intense, he’s got those eyes and he was playing the piano and I thought, ‘he’s really, really handsome,” she told Howard Stern on his radio show.