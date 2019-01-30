Style Celebrity News

Wednesday 30 January 2019

Courteney Cox on how her relationship with Johnny McDaid improved after ending their engagement

British singer Johnny McDaid (L) and partner US actress Courteney Cox pose on the red carpet on arrival for the BRIT Awards 2018 in London on February 21, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Tolga AKMEN
British singer Johnny McDaid (L) and partner US actress Courteney Cox pose on the red carpet on arrival for the BRIT Awards 2018 in London on February 21, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Tolga AKMEN
Courteney Cox (L) and songwriter Johnny McDaid attend The 57th Annual GRAMMY Awards at the STAPLES Center on February 8, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)
Johnny McDaid (L) and actress Courteney Cox attend the Amazon premiere screening for original drama series "Hand Of God" at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on August 19, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Amazon Studios)
Courteney Cox and fiance Johnny McDaid at IMRO Awards at The Gibson Hotel, Dublin
Courteney Cox and fiance Johnny McDaid at IMRO Awards at The Gibson Hotel, Dublin
Johnny McDaid (L) and Courteney Cox attend The BRIT Awards 2018 held at The O2 Arena on February 21, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)
Courteney Cox and musician Johnny McDaid attend the Los Angeles Special Screening of "Just Before I Go" at ArcLight Hollywood on April 20, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Angela Weiss/Getty Images for Darin Pfeiffer Consulting)
Courteney Cox (L) and Jennifer Aniston attend the American Film Institute's 46th Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute to George Clooney at Dolby Theatre on June 7, 2018 in Hollywood, California. 389980 (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Turner)

BANG Showbiz

Courteney Cox says her relationship with Johnny McDaid is “better” now that they’re no longer engaged.

The 54-year-old actress broke off her engagement to the musician in 2015, and the pair spent months apart before rekindling their romance, with John now based in London and Courteney living in Malibu. But the former ‘Friends’ star insists that despite their long distance relationship, things are much better between them than they’ve ever been before.

"Isn't that strange? We broke off our engagement and he moved to England, then we got back together, and it's actually better than it was before. Everything is better," she said on Ellen. "Not because he's in London, although the distance after that breakup - we were apart for six months - that really showed us a lot, and it's just better.”

She said she is still enamoured with her “incredible” Snow Patrol musician other half, whom she first started dating in 2013, although she admits the relationship can be “expensive” because they both have to travel so far to see one another.

Johnny McDaid (L) and actress Courteney Cox attend the Amazon premiere screening for original drama series
Johnny McDaid (L) and actress Courteney Cox attend the Amazon premiere screening for original drama series "Hand Of God" at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on August 19, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Amazon Studios)

"I mean, it's expensive, it's an expensive relationship, we go back and forth a lot. He’s incredible. He's also an incredible writer. He writes tons of music," she said.

Meanwhile, Courteney - who has 14-year-old daughter Coco from her previous marriage to David Arquette - admitted earlier this month she isn’t keen on calling Johnny her “partner”, because it can sometimes cause confusion for other people.

"He's my guy, he's my one. He's my partner, that's what he calls it, 'my partner'. I'm from Alabama, so you don't really say partner unless you're in the same sex ... Saying partner is difficult for me," she said. "I was in Atlanta not that long ago and I was like, 'Oh, I'm supposed to meet my partner in section F,' and they were like, 'Oh, I'm sure she's going to be there, don't worry about it.' Not that it matters, but it's just a different way to speak."

Courteney Cox and fiance Johnny McDaid at IMRO Awards at The Gibson Hotel, Dublin
Courteney Cox and fiance Johnny McDaid at IMRO Awards at The Gibson Hotel, Dublin

Online Editors

Related Content

Independent Style

Also in this section