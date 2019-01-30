Courteney Cox on how her relationship with Johnny McDaid improved after ending their engagement

The 54-year-old actress broke off her engagement to the musician in 2015, and the pair spent months apart before rekindling their romance, with John now based in London and Courteney living in Malibu. But the former ‘Friends’ star insists that despite their long distance relationship, things are much better between them than they’ve ever been before.

"Isn't that strange? We broke off our engagement and he moved to England, then we got back together, and it's actually better than it was before. Everything is better," she said on Ellen. "Not because he's in London, although the distance after that breakup - we were apart for six months - that really showed us a lot, and it's just better.”

She said she is still enamoured with her “incredible” Snow Patrol musician other half, whom she first started dating in 2013, although she admits the relationship can be “expensive” because they both have to travel so far to see one another.

Johnny McDaid (L) and actress Courteney Cox attend the Amazon premiere screening for original drama series "Hand Of God" at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on August 19, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Amazon Studios)

"I mean, it's expensive, it's an expensive relationship, we go back and forth a lot. He’s incredible. He's also an incredible writer. He writes tons of music," she said.

Meanwhile, Courteney - who has 14-year-old daughter Coco from her previous marriage to David Arquette - admitted earlier this month she isn’t keen on calling Johnny her “partner”, because it can sometimes cause confusion for other people.

"He's my guy, he's my one. He's my partner, that's what he calls it, 'my partner'. I'm from Alabama, so you don't really say partner unless you're in the same sex ... Saying partner is difficult for me," she said. "I was in Atlanta not that long ago and I was like, 'Oh, I'm supposed to meet my partner in section F,' and they were like, 'Oh, I'm sure she's going to be there, don't worry about it.' Not that it matters, but it's just a different way to speak."

Courteney Cox and fiance Johnny McDaid at IMRO Awards at The Gibson Hotel, Dublin

