Courteney Cox jets into Dublin to support fiancé Johnny McDaid at IMRO Awards

The Snow Patrol rocker (41) was being honoured with an Outstanding Achievement award from the Irish Music Rights Organisation on Thursday night, and he and the tv legend proudly posed for the pictures at The Gibson Hotel.

Ruth-Anne Cunningham was also given the award for her contributions to the international songwriting indutstry. Cox (53) and McDaid flew out of Los Angeles last week and have spent the last number of days in London, partying at the Brit Awards on Wednesday, before making their way to Dublin on Thursday in time for the prestigious ceremony.

Courteney Cox and fiance Johnny McDaid at IMRO Awards at The Gibson Hotel, Dublin

The record producer, from Derry, has never been shy about professing his love for his other half, whom he reunited with in 2016 after a brief four month split. "I don’t know if you can put a label on what makes us work, but I know that I’ve never loved like I love this woman, so if that’s enough, then that's enough," he told People.

The Friends actress won't be moving to Ireland or London anytime soon, but the couple reportedly split their time between continents to make things work. "A permanent move is off the table. But Courteney is willing to spend more time in Ireland to make the relationship work. At this point she'll bend over backward to make Johnny happy," a source told OK! magazine.

International Hit Songwriters Ruth-Anne Cunningham and Johnny McDaid to Receive an IMRO Outstanding Achievement Award International hit songwriters Ruth-Anne Cunningham and Johnny McDaid received an IMRO Outstanding Achievement Award. Picture: Conor McCabe Photography

Johnny McDaid (L) and Courteney Cox attend The BRIT Awards 2018 held at The O2 Arena on February 21, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)

Online Editors