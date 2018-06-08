Courteney Cox hits the red carpet with Jennifer Aniston weeks before reported Irish wedding

Courteney Cox hit the red carpet with her closest friend and rumoured maid of honour, weeks before her wedding in Ireland.

The 53-year-old actress is believed to be in the final planning stages for her wedding to Snow Patrol rocker Johnny McDaid (41) as they are said to be marrying in his native Northern Ireland later this month. Courteney was one of the VIP guests at last night's American Film Institute gala honouring George Clooney with a lifetime achievement award, attending alongside Aniston, her former Friends co-star whose friendship has spanned decades.

Courteney Cox (L) and Jennifer Aniston attend the American Film Institute's 46th Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute to George Clooney at Dolby Theatre on June 7, 2018 in Hollywood, California. 389980 (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Turner)

If the impending wedding reports are true, Thursday's event would mark her last red carpet before jetting to our shores for her big day. The couple are putting down roots in Derry, having recently eyed up a €700,000 home in an exclusive private development on Limavady Road. They split their time between Derry, London and Los Angeles, where Courteney has a $30m home she shares with her daughter Coco.

And it looks like her partner in crime will be by her side as she walks up the aisle this month. "Courteney and Jennifer are thick as thieves and they have got even closer in recent months," a source told the Sunday Mirror. "Courteney wouldn’t want to walk down the aisle without Jennifer by her side. They have a very strong friendship."

Johnny McDaid (L) and actress Courteney Cox attend the Amazon premiere screening for original drama series "Hand Of God" at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on August 19, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Amazon Studios)

Sources close to the couple say a permanent move here is off the cards, but since their brief split in 2016, both are willing to compromise where possible in order for their relationship to continue to thrive. McDaid gave a rare interview earlier this week in which he described himself as "difficult to love", without naming his fiancée.

"I am in love even if I am difficult to love. It's hard to love me," he told the Mirror. "Love is hard because it feels like a lot, and if you feel a lot you have a lot to lose and a lot to gain. When something is there it can be scary and it can be hard but overall it is something that we decide to work on and we decide to put ourselves into. Like songs, it's worth it because at the end you have something you get to treasure for the rest of your life."

