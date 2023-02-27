| 5.2°C Dublin

Courteney Cox hailed by Friends co-stars at Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony

Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow gave remarks at the ceremony in Los Angeles.

(AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes) Expand

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Friends stars Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow have credited Courteney Cox for creating “one of the closest, most loving and supportive casts in the history of television”.

The actress was hailed as a “really good human and an extraordinary friend” as she was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles.

