Monday 26 February 2018

Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid 'eye up €750k luxury property in gated complex in Derry'

Courtney Cox and Johnny McDaid arrive at the Brit Awards at the O2 Arena in London, Britain, February 21, 2018. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Courteney Cox is putting down roots in Ireland with her fiancé Johnny McDaid.

The couple, who have been dating for three years, are reportedly shopping around for a new home to call their own in Derry and have been eyeing up an exclusive new gated complex which is still in the building process.

The Snow Patrol musician (41)  splits his time between Derry, London and Los Angeles, where Cox has a $30m home in Malibu and her 13-year-old daughter Coco lives.

According to the Sunday World, the couple visited the site of the Coralmount development on Limavady Road, a development with six new luxury properties, starting at €740,000.

The complex is being constructed by Taggart Homes, which has been offering sneak peeks into its interiors on social media in recent weeks, showcasing elements of pure luxury within its walls. It's an American-style gated community and the decor includes marble countertops and Stras crystal chandeliers.

Cox and McDaid were in Dublin last week to accept an award for his Outstanding Contribution to Songwriting, which was awarded by the Irish Music Rights Organisation at the gibson hotel. The properties are so in-demand that other previews will only be available on an invitation basis.

Sources close to the couple say a permanent move here is off the cards, but since their brief split in 2016, both are willing to compromise where possible in order for their relationship to continue to thrive.

"A permanent move is off the table. But Courteney is willing to spend more time in Ireland to make the relationship work. At this point she'll bend over backward to make Johnny happy," a source told OK! magazine.

