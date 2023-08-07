Coronation Street actress Anita Carey dies aged 75

Home > Style > Celebrity > Celebrity News BREAKING | Coronation Street actress Anita Carey dies aged 75Anita Carey (Laura Rose/PA)Ellie IorizzoToday at 17:59Coronation Street and Doctors star Anita Carey has died aged 75, her agent has confirmed. Latest Celebrity NewsFlowers left outside Sinead O’Connor’s former Irish home ahead of funeralLove Island star Zara McDermott unveiled for Strictly 2023 line-upBBC presenter Nick Owen announces prostate cancer diagnosisBREAKING | Coronation Street actress Anita Carey dies aged 75Festival demands damages from The 1975 over Healy’s ‘indecent stage behaviour’Greg Rutherford left ‘screaming and clawing skin’ after suspected allergy attackCoronation Street actress Anita Carey dies aged 75Melinda Messenger announces engagement to TV expedition leader Dr Raj JoshiEmerald Fennell film Saltburn to open BFI London Film FestivalI’m not transphobic, says Strictly contestant Amanda AbbingtonShow more Top StoriesHealth FeaturesAsk Allison: ‘We moved to be near our grandchildren but now feel shut out by daughter-in-law’Irish NewsRadio Nova’s Clint Drieberg: ‘I am proud to be an Irish citizen, but Dublin is an embarrassment’Celebrity NewsBREAKING | Coronation Street actress Anita Carey dies aged 75NewsBank holiday tragedy averted in Kerry after grandfather and grandson went overboard off kayak Latest NewsMoreMovie NewsBREAKING | William Friedkin, director of The Exorcist and the French Connection, dies aged 8719:53Irish NewsCork a sea of red and white for All-Ireland camogie champions19:47Celebrity NewsFlowers left outside Sinead O’Connor’s former Irish home ahead of funeral19:31SoccerActions of England’s Lauren James were stupid, reckless and spiteful, but it shouldn’t define her career19:07SoccerIreland defender Harriet Scott steps away from football to become doctor18:54RugbyIrish World Cup opponents Scotland sweat over length of ban prop Zander Fagerson faces after sending-off18:37Premier LeagueKevin de Bruyne the latest to question Premier League’s new approach to added time18:34Celebrity NewsLove Island star Zara McDermott unveiled for Strictly 2023 line-up18:10International SoccerWATCH: England’s Lauren James ‘lost her emotions’ with stamp that earned her a red card18:06Celebrity NewsBBC presenter Nick Owen announces prostate cancer diagnosis18:05