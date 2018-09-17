Cork primary school teacher Aoife O'Sullivan named Miss Ireland in glitzy ceremony

A primary school teacher from Cork has been named as this year's Miss Ireland.

A primary school teacher from Cork has been named as this year's Miss Ireland.

Aoife O'Sullivan (23) beat out 25 other contestants from around the country for the title at Sunday night's ceremony at Dublin's Helix Theatre, where she was visibly moved when her name was called.

Her first foray into pageants began in 2015 when she was named second runner-up in Miss Ireland, but came back last night for another chance at victory. She began modelling part-time "to fill the void" left by sport in her life after a knee injury prevented her from further pursuing camogie, according to the Evening Echo.

She works as a senior infants teacher at St Maries of the Isle in Cork city, where she is covering for a maternity contract.

Aoife O'Sullivan with her parents Michael and Liz as she is crowned Miss Ireland 2018. Picture: Brian McEvoy

She was joined by her boyfriend of one year, Cork hurler Colm Spillane, and her parents Michael and Liz at last night's glitzy event.

This year's Miss Ireland pageant was a rebranding of sorts, bringing together former title holders in crucial roles including Aoife Walsh as co-host and former Miss World Rosanna Davison as a judge.

It also included new additions to the competition including compulsory charity work and it marked the fourth year since the swimwear round had been eradicated. Aoife will be representing Ireland at the Miss World finals this December in China.

Aoife O'Sullivan is crowned Miss Ireland 2018 at the Helix Theatre, Dublin

Online Editors