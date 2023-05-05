Conor Murray’s fiancée Joanna Cooper jets to Spain for hen party weekend

Wedding to rugby hero Conor Murray is scheduled for this summer.

Model Joanna Cooper has jetted off on a hen trip to Barcelona, in advance of her big wedding to Irish rugby sensation Conor Murray.

The Derry native will marry her Irish rugby star fiancé on June 5, 2023.

Taking to Instagram this morning, the model reposted a video of herself wearing a veil in Dublin Airport while enjoying a pre-flight tipple.

Joanna enjoys a drink

The group are seen enjoying mimosa cocktails, while later photos are shared of Joanna taking in the sun on a lounge bed.

The blonde beauty looks glamorous in a white outfit with matching veil and sunglasses.

The former Miss Universe Ireland announced her engagement to the rugby player last March, after four years together.

Conor, 34, proposed to Joanna, 29, while they were on holiday in Dubai.

Happy couple

At the time, Joanna posted a video to Instagram showing the moment when the rugby player popped the question. She captioned the post, which also featured various clips from their trip: “A dream week” followed by four emojis including an engagement ring.

The Derry girl gave her Instagram followers a glimpse of her ring as she posted a photo with her fiancé showing off the jewellery.

Engagement

The snap shows the pair enjoying a drink as the bride-to-be plants a kiss on her future husband’s cheek as he smiles down the camera.

“Last day of the best week ever,” she wrote, tagging Conor.

The Limerick man also filled his fans in on the big news by posting a photo on his grid of him and Joanna, where she shows off the ring, writing: “Phew 21/03/2022.”

The couple first began dating in 2018 after meeting on a night out in London in 2017.

They moved in together in early 2020 and adopted a puppy called Kevin.

Joanna previously revealed that she and Conor will tie the knot in Portugal this summer.

She revealed the pair’s plans on Ireland AM, opening up about their sun-soaked wedding venue.

"We're getting married on a Monday because there were no weekends free.

"And then everyone gets engaged and married in the same week, literally! I don't know when we'll get a honeymoon, it will be way later [in the year]."