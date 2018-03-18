Style Celebrity News

Sunday 18 March 2018

Conor Murray goes public with girlfriend Joanna Cooper after Grand Slam win: see the rugby heroes with their proud partners

(L to R) Robyn Flanagan and Joey Carbery, Conor Murray and Joanna Cooper, Jess Redden and Rob Kearney
Conor Murray and girlfriend Joanna Cooper. Picture: Instagram
Robyn Flanagan and boyfriend Joey Carbery. Picture: Instagram
Rob Kearney with girlfriend Jess Redden. Picture: Instagram
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Irish rugby star Conor Murray has gone public with his girlfriend Joanna Cooper after several months of dating.

The 28-year-old celebrated Ireland's Grand Slam victory on Saturday night in style, with his model girlfriend by his side. The couple shared nearly identical pictures on social media last night, marking his most high profile relationship to date and what better cause than a stellar victory over England in Twickenham.

Conor Murray and girlfriend Joanna Cooper. Picture: Instagram
Conor Murray and girlfriend Joanna Cooper. Picture: Instagram

Their romance was first made public in February and they have been dating for the last six months. It was a night of celebrations for Ireland's Grand Slam victors as they were joined their wives, girlfriends and family to mark occasion last night.

Earlier in the evening, former Miss Universe Ireland Joanna shared pictures with Jack McGrath's fiancée Sinead Corcoran. Model and pharmaceutical student Jess Redden shared pictures with boyfriend of four years Rob Kearney and Joey Carbery's girlfriend Robyn Flanagan was just as proud of her other half's success so early in his rugby career.

Sean Cronin was joined by his wife Claire, as was Rory Best by his wife Jodie and Cian Healy with fiancée Laura Smith, Jordi Murphy with Laura Finnegan and Jonny Sexton with his wife Laura, among others.

Rob Kearney with girlfriend Jess Redden. Picture: Instagram
Rob Kearney with girlfriend Jess Redden. Picture: Instagram

Proud to be part of this team and my incredible family who support me wherever I go....

A post shared by Sean Cronin (@seanie_.cronin) on

Online Editors

