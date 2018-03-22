Conor Murray and Joanna Cooper enjoy double date night in Dubai with Rob Kearney and Jess Redden

Kearney (31) and girlfriend of four years Jess Redden (24) are soaking up the sun in Dubai alongside Murray and his girlfriend of six months, Derry beauty queen Joanna Cooper. The couple managed to keep their relationship under wraps for several months, but since they were pictured together leaving The Shelbourne Hotel last month, they aren't hiding their blossoming romance anymore.

Cooper (24) joined other girlfriends and wives to congratulate their partners on Grand Slam victory at Twickenham last weekend and the couple both shared nearly identical pictures of one another on social media during the celebrations on Saturday night. They flew to Dubai earlier this week to put their feet up together and toast Ireland's rugby success.

Jess, who is studying pharmacy at UCD, and Joanna, who has a journalism degree from Queen's University Belfast, hit it off instantly and have been side by side in supporting their other halves during Ireland's Six Nations campaign.