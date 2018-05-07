Conor Murray and girlfriend Joanna Cooper enjoy VIP seats at Ed Sheeran with rugby couples

The Irish rugby star (29) and former Miss Universe Ireland (24) were among the 45,000 revellers at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Sunday night for his final night in the Rebel County. The couple, who have been dating for nine months, were joined by Conor's Munster teammate Peter O'Mahoney and his new fiancée Jessica Moloney, who's expecting the couple's second child.

The girls struck up a bond during Ireland's Six Nations campaign and holidayed together in Dubai in March where they celebrated the Grand Slam victory with players and their partners.

Joanna, a former beauty queen with a journalism degree from Queen's University Belfast, shared loved-up pictures from the gig. The Derry native has been living in London for more than a year where she works as a model, having landed lucrative gigs with Asos and Agent Provocateur.