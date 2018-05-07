Conor Murray and girlfriend Joanna Cooper enjoy VIP seats at Ed Sheeran with rugby couples
Conor Murray and girlfriend Joanna Cooper enjoyed unparalleled views of Ed Sheeran's sold-out gig in Cork over the bank holiday weekend.
The Irish rugby star (29) and former Miss Universe Ireland (24) were among the 45,000 revellers at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Sunday night for his final night in the Rebel County. The couple, who have been dating for nine months, were joined by Conor's Munster teammate Peter O'Mahoney and his new fiancée Jessica Moloney, who's expecting the couple's second child.
The girls struck up a bond during Ireland's Six Nations campaign and holidayed together in Dubai in March where they celebrated the Grand Slam victory with players and their partners.
Joanna, a former beauty queen with a journalism degree from Queen's University Belfast, shared loved-up pictures from the gig. The Derry native has been living in London for more than a year where she works as a model, having landed lucrative gigs with Asos and Agent Provocateur.
Her turn at Miss Universe in 2016 was a memorable one and after being crowned to represent Ireland just a week before competing in Las Vegas, Cooper said it gave her confidence she never knew she had.
Their relationship has been remarkably high profile as Murray is famously private when it comes to his personal life.
Online Editors
