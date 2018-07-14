Conor McGregor's partner Dee Devlin announces second baby is on the way

Conor McGregor 's long term girlfriend Dee Devlin announced she is expecting their second child in a birthday tribute post to the MMA star this evening.

Taking to Instagram, the Dubliner wished her partner a happy 30th birthday and shared the family's good news.

"Happy 30th birthday babe!," she said.

"Thank you for being you! Love you to bits from me, Conor Jr and the bump."

Ms Devlin gave birth to the couple's first son Conor Jr in May 2017.

Conor's father Tony McGregor also shared the news in a video posted on Instagram to celebrate his son's birthday.

Tony can be seen cutting a birthday cake decorated with figurine cape toppers of the McGregor family- including Conor with a hand over his wife's stomach, indicating a baby bump.

Tony said: "Happy birthday Conor.

"I'll have a piece of your cake, your yacht cake."

Earlier today, McGregor was spotted enjoying the music at Longitude Festival in Dublin's Marlay Park.

The MMA star is believed to have celebrated his 30th birthday in his own private area near the main stage.

Reports have claimed McGregor is holding off on a big birthday bash until after his court appearance on July 26.

Dee Devlin and Conor McGregor with their son Conor McGregor Jr. Picture: Instagram

Online Editors