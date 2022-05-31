Conor McGregor’s father lashes out at Ukraine’s president over criticism of Putin photo

Conor McGregor’s father Tony has launched a verbal attack on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky over comments made about the UFC fighter’s praise of Vladimir Putin.

During a recent meeting with senior Irish politicians in Kyiv, Mr Zelensky said that he was once a fan of McGregor but said had changed his opinion when the Dubliner posed with the Russian president Vladimir Putin.

The Irish Independent reported on Saturday how Mr Zelensky raised the matter with the chairs of the Dáil and Seanad.

Now McGregor’s father has responded by telling the Ukrainian leader to “keep my son’s name out yo [sic] f***ing mouth”.

Writing on his Instagram Stories he shared a photograph of Zelensky, Putin, French president Emmanuel Macron, and German chancellor Angela Merkel during the Normandy Four meeting in December 2019.

“Zelensky, fight your war,” he wrote.

“And keep my son’s name out yo f***ing mouth,” he added, referencing the infamous slap between Will Smith and Chris Rock at this year’s Academy Awards ceremony.

Tony McGregor also shared a series of photos showing Putin with famous figures such as Bono and US President Joe Biden with no captions.

The Irish Independent reported that President Zelensky spoke to Irish politicians about his recent meeting with U2 frontman Bono, who visited the war-torn region and performed in a subway station in Kyiv.

But while he spoke glowingly about Bono, Mr Zelensky was less than impressed with McGregor.

“He felt he [McGregor] wasn't being supportive of Ukraine,” Seanad Cathaoirleach Mark Daly said.

“This man is fighting a war but he knows what's going on all around the world, including in Ireland.”

Conor McGregor (33) was photographed with the Russian leader at the 2018 World Cup.

At the time he described Putin as “one of the greatest leaders of our time” and said he was “honoured to attend such a landmark event alongside him”.

A video of the encounter shows the Crumlin fighter warmly greeting the Russian leader, talking through a translator.

They then pose for a photograph, with McGregor putting his arm around Putin before one of the Russian leader's security team asks him to remove it.

After meeting Putin, McGregor revealed he gifted the Russian president the first bottle of his Proper 12 whiskey but was unsure if Putin actually received it as his security took it off him to be checked for poison.

"President Putin's security detail is second to none, as I'm sure you know, you don't mess around with Vladimir," he added.

McGregor's spokesperson said the fighter "often takes photographs with event hosts" and added that "this photograph was years ago".