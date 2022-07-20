Conor McGregor uses Knock Airport to fly out family and friends for birthday bash

The picture posted by Knock Airport showing Conor's crew about to board their plane

Knock Airport has revealed how Conor McGregor used its facility to fly out family and friends to his big birthday bash in Ibiza last week.

It meant they could avoid the queues and baggage chaos that have beset the country’s main airport in Dublin.

In a new social media post, the airport, officially called Ireland West Airport, shared a photo of some of McGregor’s crew as they awaited to board a jet on their way to the Balearic islands for McGregor’s 34th birthday celebrations.

Read More

They wrote: “The airport facilitated a private flight on behalf of Conor McGregor last week for his 34th birthday in Ibiza - family and friends flew out of the airport to join Conor McGregor Official for the ‘proper’ celebrations.”

McGregor flew out his friends and family to join him on the holiday party hotspot where he and his ‘crew’ enjoyed a wild time in the sun.

Yesterday, a clearly delighted McGregor declared his love for them as he thanked them for helping him celebrate.

“What a birthday! What a party! What a crew! I love every one of you, thank you so much,” he wrote alongside pictures of himself with fiancée Dee Devlin and pals.

‘The Notorious’ had jetted off to Spain’s party capital to mark the occasion with Dee, mother Margaret, sister Erin, and niece Taylor at the Destino Pacha Resort before continuing the party at Wayne Lineker’s famous O Beach club.

Video of the Day

A professional photographer was on hand to capture memories as he celebrated turning 34 in style.

Expand Close Conor McGregor celebrates his birthday / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Conor McGregor celebrates his birthday

The bar was kitted out with McGregor’s Irish whiskey brand, Proper No. Twelve, which was used to make signature cocktails ‘Tríocha A Ceathair’ and ‘The Notorious’ for party guests.

And while the birthday boy seemed to enjoy his Ibiza celebrations, things turned sour when a fan threw a cap at him from across the venue.

A video clip of the incident that was shared online shows McGregor’s reaction to being hit with the hat.

The Dubliner appeared to be irritated at the hat thrower and responded with a sarcastic smile and thumbs up before taking the hat, throwing it on the ground, and stomping on it.

Elsewhere at the party, models strutted their stuff as they carried bottles of the liquor around the venue.

A massive birthday cake, embellished with his name in icing, as well as a UFC belt, depicted the fighter in the octagon cheering.

As sparklers were lit on the centrepiece, the Dubliner stripped off his shirt as the crowd sang Happy Birthday.

McGregor also had his luxury yachts brought out to Ibiza ahead of the birthday celebrations.

His €3.5 million Lamborghini Tecnomar 63 – dubbed the “Supercar of the Sea” – joined him in the Balearic Islands for the party.

McGregor is believed to have packed out his yacht with up to €500,000 worth of customisation – mostly featuring his Proper Twelve branding, named after the whiskey he promotes.

He also owns a triple-deck super yacht with an inflatable water slide, a climbing wall, and a “sea pool”, which greeted him in Ibiza during the week.