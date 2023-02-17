Conor McGregor poses in €95k outfit on private jet to Vegas

Conor McGregor has brought his Black Forge Inn on tour this week after eating food from the Dublin pub 40,000ft in the air.

The Notorious announced on Thursday that he was making his way over to Las Vegas to coach contestants on The Ultimate Fighter for the next few weeks.

Taking to Instagram, he shared some photos with his 45.9 million followers in which he showed off the interior of the lavish private jet he and his family were travelling in. McGregor, his fiancée Dee Devlin, and their three kids Conor Jr (5), Croía (4), and Rían (1) were able to kick back and relax on the 10-hour flight to Sin City thanks to the plane’s plush cream sofas and comfy leather seats. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) The UFC star made sure to wear his coziest clothes for the long-haul flight and smiled for the camera in a matching white Givenchy tracksuit that costs €1,470 paired with a black cap from the same brand, which can be purchased for an eye-watering €395. He also flashed his ultra-rare green Patek Philippe 5905 watch, which is just one of 25 pieces made for Weir & Sons Jewellers in Dublin. The Crumlin native reportedly forked out around $100,000 (€93,555) for the luxury model. Captioning his Instagram carousel, McGregor wrote: “On my way to Vegas to coach a few kids to a @ufc contract. A blessing. A privilege. An honor. My pleasure. Welcome to “ufc with the Mac” #cositsdifferent”.