Conor McGregor poses in €95k outfit on private jet to Vegas

The Notorious announced on Thursday that he was making his way over to Las Vegas to coach contestants on The Ultimate Fighter for the next few weeks

Conor McGregor shared photos from inside a private jet on Thursday morning Expand

Neasa Cumiskey

Conor McGregor has brought his Black Forge Inn on tour this week after eating food from the Dublin pub 40,000ft in the air.

The Notorious announced on Thursday that he was making his way over to Las Vegas to coach contestants on The Ultimate Fighter for the next few weeks.

