Conor McGregor pictured inside his pub Black Forge Inn after €3m makeover

Father-to-be Conor McGregor looks like he's king of the castle here with his other proud new baby - his own pub.

The MMA star is pictured here for the first time inside the Dublin bar he has splashed out over €3 million on.

And Conor appears to be using the occasion of Dublin winning their historic six-in-a-row All-Ireland winning game last weekend as his public christening of the hostelry.

The 32-year-old UFC fighter paid over €2 million for the Black Forge pub on the Drimnagh Road in Crumlin, and has spent a further €1 million on extensive renovations.

Conor has lots to celebrate though as on Christmas Eve he announced that he and his fiancée Dee Devlin are due a new baby in 2021, an addition to their son Conor junior and daughter Croia.

The proud family were pictured in matching Christmas pyjama outfits inside their mansion near Straffan, Co. Kildare.

Links to the Black Forge Inn on social media show Conor giving the stamp of approval to his new tenure, while there is another picture of him celebrating with what's labelled "Dublin proprietors".

New signage has just been unveiled on the Black Forge Inn which shows that the UFC fighter has kept the original name of the bar. But he has left locals in no doubt he's the new landlord of the pub by highlighting 'Proper 12' in small writing underneath the name Black Forge Inn.

Proper 12 is the name of Conor's brand of whiskey. He had intended to call it Notorious, but became involved in a copyright court case and instead plumbed for Proper 12, which is named after Dublin 12, the area he grew up in.

Conor's roots are in Crumlin, where he joined the local boxing club before moving as a teenager with his family to Lucan.

But he kept close ties to the Black Forge Inn on the Drimnagh Road in Crumlin and regularly visited it down through the years, even lately sponsoring their football club.

It emerged recently that Conor's company bought the pub and the Sunday World then revealed how he is planning to turn it into a gastropub.

Workers were recently busy renovating the interior of the popular pub and it's due to reopen in the new year.

As well as an American marketing company, Conor's Proper 12 whiskey is believed to have links with Bushmills in Co. Antrim, where his name is prominently displayed in the visitor's book.

Conor, who has a fortune of over €100 million, is also a coach for the Black Forge soccer team.

The fighter is spending thousands kitting out the players as well as putting them through their paces.

The former two-weight world champion has already popped along to a training session to give some inspirational advice. He is also heavily involved with Lourdes Celtic FC, and was pictured with several members of their team in recent weeks.

The Notorious is set to come out of MMA retirement for the third time when he takes on Dustin Poirier in January in Abu Dhabi.

