Conor McGregor packs out yacht with €500k worth of upgrades for Ibiza birthday bash

Conor McGregor has been living it up on Ibiza as he treated his family to a no-expenses-spared birthday booze cruise around the sun-drenched party island.

Among those who joined the MMA star at the Spanish tourist trap was his fiancée Dee Devlin, mother Margaret, sister Erin, niece Taylor and his many friends and family members.

A professional photographer was on hand to capture memories for the birthday boy as he celebrated turning 34 in style .

The Crumlin native posed with party-goers who were treated to two signature cocktails, ‘Tríocha A Ceathair’ and ‘The Notorious’ made with his very own Proper Twelve whiskey.

Models strutted their stuff as they carried bottles of the liquor around the venue.

A massive birthday cake, embellished with his name in icing, as well as a UFC belt, depicted the fighter in the octagon cheering.

As sparklers were lit on the centrepiece, the Dubliner stripped off his shirt as the crowd sang Happy Birthday.

“What a birthday party, thank you team,” he said, sharing a carousel of snaps on Instagram.

“Ain’t No party like a Mac Daddy party #ibiza,” he captioned another series of pictures.

The Notorious, who turned 34 on Thursday, had his luxury yachts brought out to Ibiza ahead of the birthday celebrations.

His €3.5 million Lamborghini Tecnomar 63 – dubbed the “Supercar of the Sea” – joined him in the Balearic Islands for the party.

McGregor is believed to have packed out his yacht with up to €500,000 worth of customisation – mostly featuring his Proper Twelve branding, named after the whiskey he promotes.

He also owns a triple-deck super yacht with an inflatable water slide, a climbing wall, and a “sea pool”, which greeted him in Ibiza during the week.

McGregor’s older sisters Erin and Aoife jetted out to Ibiza on Thursday for the celebrations. Erin, who found fame on Dancing With The Stars, left her young son Harry behind in Dublin with her partner Terry. Erin’s 21-year-old daughter Taylor is also on the trip.

Among others on the jet was one of McGregor’s best friends, fellow MMA fighter Cian Cowley, who was arrested with Conor in New York four years ago during their infamous bust-up of bitter rival Khabib Nurmagomedov’s tour bus.

Former politician Paddy Holohan, who is another MMA fighter, also joined the celebrations in Ibiza with his partner Chelsea Hudson, as well as one of some of McGregor’s backroom team, his striking coach Owen Roddy and wife Kellie, and his wrestling coach Sergey Pikulsky and wife Olga.

Conor arranged for his Black Forge bus, which ferries his soccer teams around the capital and also tourists to the pub of the same name he bought in Crumlin, to carry dozens of his friends and family to Dublin Airport to be flown to Ibiza for the hooley.

McGregor sported pink shorts on his arrival onto his balloon-decked yacht on Thursday, where he went topless to show off his physique.

Fiancée Dee Devlin and their kids onboard, Conor Jr (five), Croia, (three), and Rían (14 months).

On Friday night McGregor threw a party which lasted into the early hours of yesterday morning, which a couple of hundred people attended.

Guests drank cocktails at an open-air buffet, which had a large ‘Conor’ sign greeting them on arrival. McGregor, wearing a unbuttoned pink floral shirt and white shorts, whooped as fireworks burst out of a birthday cake as balloons spelling‘3’ and ‘4’ trailed into the air.

McGregor, who originally hailed from Crumlin before moving to Lucan, owns two large yachts which are based overseas.

The latest addition to his fleet is the €3 million customised Lamborghini super-yacht.

This is actually smaller than another one he owns in the Med, a 150-foot triple deck Prestige yacht, which cost over €3.2m before options and which primarily houses friends and family.

He previously owned a smaller yacht he used moor in Dún Laoghaire and which we can reveal he sold to a businessman in Co. Kilkenny, who has built a customised harbour on the river Nore to accommodate it.

The MMA fighter jetted out to Ibiza on Thursday for his 34th birthday, with family and friends being whisked out on a specially hired large jet, which can hold over 100 passengers.

The Sunday World earlier this year reported how several passengers had to leave McGregor’s smaller private jet as it was overloaded with friends hoping to go on his booze cruise around Italy and France.

During that trip McGregor’s Lamborghini docked in Monaco harbour.

“Conor has no real interest in Formula One racing, despite his obvious interest in cars given his huge array of them,” revealed an insider.

“But some of his best pals wanted to go to the Monaco Grand Prix so he berthed the boat there for a couple of days. The cost of mooring the yacht there was about €25,000 each day.”

The fighter has spent the last few weeks sparring and training, for an intended return to the octagon ring within the next several months.

McGregor, who lives near Straffan, Co. Kildare, is also busy becoming a property owner and developer.

As well as spending €2m in buying the Black Forge and a further €1m in renovations he spent a further €2m-plus buying the Marble Arch pub in Drimnagh, where he infamously assaulted a man there who refused to drink his Proper 12 whiskey.

The Waterside in Howth is the latest hostelry he has added to his chain, with the figure he paid for that still to be revealed.

“He’s not finished there,” reveals another source. “He has taken several trips down the country looking at various premises and intends spreading his wings nationwide.”

McGregor, who sold his share in Proper 12 whiskey for an estimated €100m, predicts that he will be a billionaire before he turns 40.