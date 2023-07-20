Conor McGregor ‘here to take over’ as Forged Irish Stout hits shelves across Ireland

‘We’re immensely proud to finally be able to get it into the hands of the wider Irish public’

Conor McGregor issued his famous war cry: “We’re not here to take part, we’re here to take over” as he prepared for his Forged Irish Stout to hit the shelves tomorrow.

The Crumlin man who has already has seen his Proper 12 whiskey become world-wide brand said he was “immensely proud to finally be able to get it into the hands of the wider Irish public”.

“This launch, of the world's creamiest, 100 per cent Irish Stout, comes as a culmination of three years of hard graft from myself and The Forged Irish Stout team,” he said. “We’ve huge plans for Forged in Ireland and beyond and I can’t wait for you all to be able to experience it at home."

Big Joe Joyce has backed McGregor's stout

While punters have been able to down the new stout at The Black Forge Inn near his childhood home in Crumlin, the exclusive deal with Carry Out means that this will be the first time it is available to the wider Irish public.

The initial roll-out will see its four-packs available in Carry Outs nationwide and from carryout.ie.

Forged Irish Stout was first brewed in late 2020 and even though it is only launching this month, it has already been punching above its weight after sponsoring Katie Taylor’s homecoming fight and securing stocking deals in the UK which will be announced next month.

It has also been endorsed by none other than the famous bare-knuckle boxer, Joe 'the Hulk' Joyce who became one of the first men in Ireland to drink the new stout in a can.

The legendary fighter downed a full pint of the stout in just a couple of seconds in a video released last weekend as he wished the UFC star a very happy birthday.

Introduced as the “King of the Travellers” Joe is given the opportunity to try out McGregor’s “home-grown Irish forged stout”.

“Well, there’s a good head on it anyways,” Joe declares as he takes in the pint of beer placed in front of him.

“That’s gold dust,” he declares as he lowers the pint in one go.

“Did ya like that Joe,” he is asked, to which he replies: “The best I ever drank.”

“It’s not yet out,” he is told, “you’re one of the first men to drink it out of a can in Ireland”.

"Up ya boy, ya, Joe salutes. “Good man, Conor McGregor.

“I wish Conor a happy birthday,” he adds. “And thanks for your Irish stout.

"Many more to come to ya, boy. I never seen a fighter like ya.”

News in 90 seconds - July 20